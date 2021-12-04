three-jailed-over-fake-ids-scam

A police officer, an employee at a municipal birth registry office and an Albanian national, all accused of being part of a criminal gang supplying fake Greek IDs to criminals and foreign nationals, were remanded early Saturday after a lengthy deposition in front of a corruption crimes prosecutor and an examining magistrate.

Ten more individuals facing similar charges were freed under restrictive conditions.

Besides the remanded individuals, police have arrested eight more police officers, an employee at the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, a lawyer and seven more foreign nationals.

Two cousins from Kazakhstan are said to be the ringleaders of the racket, which operated in Attica.