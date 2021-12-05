Coronavirus: 715 now on ventilators

New cases of coronavirus dipped, as usual, Sunday, and so did deaths, but intubations continued to rise, inching toward the highs reached last Spring.

Greek health authorities announced 3,526 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 79 deaths, down from 88 the previous day.

There were 715 patients on ventilators early Sunday afternoon, up from 697 a day earlier and 647 last Sunday. The percentage of the fully vaccinated among the intubated continued to rise, reaching 20.28% Sunday (145 patients).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 966,221 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 18,595 fatalities, 636 of them last week.