The customary limited clashes between masked youth and police were taking place in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia Monday night on the 13th anniversary of the shooting of a 15-year-old by a police officer.

Dumpsters were set on fire and firebombs, rocks and other objects thrown at riot police, which have riposted with tear gas and stun grenades.

Numerous police have been deployed in the neighborhood, as well as two water cannons.