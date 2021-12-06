free-self-testing-kits-available-as-of-monday

All country residents will as of Monday have access to one free self-testing kit for Covid-19.

Anyone who wishes to be tested will be able to pick up a home-testing kit at their local pharmacy by simply presenting his or her social security number (AMKA) by December 12.

The measure is part of government efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the holiday season.

A second free self-testing kit will be made available in the period from January 3-7.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 966,221 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 18,595 fatalities, 636 of them last week.