Ministry aims to tackle school violence

The Greek Education Ministry plans to create support and coordination structures to deal with the violence in the school community amid a recent spate of incidents.

This will entail the assignment of teachers to deal with and speak to students experiencing in-school violence.

In the same context, the teachers’ association will have the authority to inform the executives of the support structures about cases of juvenile delinquency as well as the presence of extremists and gangs in schools, as was the case recently in schools in Thessaloniki.

