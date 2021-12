A man was arrested on Thursday morning for stabbing to death his mother’s partner in an incident in southern Athens.

The 51-year-old suspect allegedly waited the 66-year-old victim on Ipirou Street in the suburb of Glyfada and attacked him with a knife, police sources said.

The suspect then surrendered himself to the local police station.

According to the same sources, the man told officers he had “unresolved issues” with the victim.