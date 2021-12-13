inquiry-into-anti-vaxxer-group-widens

A prosecutor is widening an inquiry into a group of anti-vaxxers calling itself the “Guardians of the Constitution,” who tied and forced a school principal into a car in northern Greece last week, to include its activities in Attica.

Prosecutors will investigate whether its activities could support a charge of establishing a criminal organization, incitement to disobedience, illegal possession and use of weapons.

Eleven members of the group were arrested last week in central Macedonia after they manhandled a school principal and dragging him to the local police station. On Monday they appeared before a prosecutor.

The suspects face charges of abduction, gang participation, disrupting a public service and violating measures designed to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.