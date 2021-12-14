drug-dealing-gang-suspects-nabbed-outside-airport

A police security detail at Athens International Airport has arrested four people who are suspected of running a drug-dealing racket in the area, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The suspects – three men and a woman – are believed to have used a house in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada as a base for their operations, with the woman thought to have been a key figure in the gang.

Officers who searched the Glyfada residence seized over a kilogram of cannabis, 156 grams of cocaine and 17,200 euros in cash, among other finds.

They are also examining three security cameras, nine cellphones, two cars and handwritten notes taken from the property.

The gang reportedly conducted transactions in the parking lot of the airport’s commercial park.

The arrests took place on Sunday afternoon, ELAS said.