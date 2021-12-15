NEWS

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Aigio

magnitude-4-2-earthquake-jolts-aigio

A moderate earthquake jolted the town of Aigio in the northern Peloponnese in the early hours of Wednesday, authorities said.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 and occurred at 2.48 a.m. local time, 1 kilometer northwest of Aigio in the regional unit of Achaia, at a depth of 13.2 kilometers.

Reports said the quake was felt as far away as Patra and Pyrgos.

There were no reports of serious damage or injuries.

 

