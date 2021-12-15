daily-record-smashed-with-130-covid-deaths

Despite expectations that the fourth wave of the coronavirus would have started to ease by now, a daily record of 130 Covid-19 deaths were confirmed Tuesday.

It is the highest number of daily casualties since the beginning of the pandemic and confirms the worst-case scenarios, according to which the death toll will remain high, despite the reduction in the number of new cases.

The number of intubated patients was 700 Tuesday, while 325 people were admitted to hospital. The number of new cases stood at 5,736.

Amid this alarming trend, experts Tuesday reiterated their appeal to parents not to delay the vaccination of their children against SARS-CoV-2 due to the expected prevalence of the Omicron variant during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays and this winter in general.