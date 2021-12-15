unemployment-rate-grew-slightly-in-october

Unemployment in Greece rose to 13.3% in October from 13% in September according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

According to the seasonally adjusted data, there were 617,511 unemployed Greeks with those aged under 24 being hit the hardest. However, unemployment in that specific age bracket fell slightly to 32.1% from 35.4% in October 2020.

Overall, there are currently 4,027,050 people currently employed in Greece. There are 97,774 more people employed now than last October (an increase of 2.5%) and 47,982 fewer people employed than in September (a decrease of 1.2%).

The government projects that unemployment will drop below 14.2% in 2022, in comparison to the unemployment rate of 15.9% for 2021, due to the strong recovery of the Greek economy.