NEWS

Unemployment rate grew slightly in October

unemployment-rate-grew-slightly-in-october

Unemployment in Greece rose to 13.3% in October from 13% in September according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

According to the seasonally adjusted data, there were 617,511 unemployed Greeks with those aged under 24 being hit the hardest. However, unemployment in that specific age bracket fell slightly to 32.1% from 35.4% in October 2020.

Overall, there are currently 4,027,050 people currently employed in Greece. There are 97,774 more people employed now than last October (an increase of 2.5%) and 47,982 fewer people employed than in September (a decrease of 1.2%).

The government projects that unemployment will drop below 14.2% in 2022, in comparison to the unemployment rate of 15.9% for 2021, due to the strong recovery of the Greek economy.

Society
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Greece’s population shrinks 

[InTime News]
NEWS

PM promotes gender equality

more-domestic-violence-reports-in-first-9-months-than-in-all-2020
NEWS

More domestic violence reports in first 9 months than in all 2020

students-in-larissa-in-danger-of-being-kept-back-a-school-year-due-to-denier-parents
NEWS

Students in Larissa in danger of being kept back a school year due to denier parents

[SOOC/ Nikos Libertas]
NEWS

Two bodies found in Thessaloniki apartment

clocks-go-back-1-hour-on-sunday
NEWS

Clocks go back 1 hour on Sunday