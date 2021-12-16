NEWS

Greek PM does not rule out extra measures to curb Covid-19 spread

greek-pm-does-not-rule-out-extra-measures-to-curb-covid-19-spread

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has not ruled out the prospect of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant, ahead of the holiday season.

Responding to a journalist’s question ahead of a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels Thursday, Mitsotakis said he was “worried” about Omicron data. 

“The only response to Omicron is to accelerate the vaccination program – which we are doing by making the booster dose available earlier,” he said.

“If we need to take additional measures and carry out more tests, this will happen over Christmas in order to buy more time and protect the population [by administering] the booster shot,” he said.

Greece had until Wednesday logged ten cases of the Omicron variant.

Covid-19
[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]
