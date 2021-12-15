census-changing-the-election-map

Greece’s election map will change after the ongoing population census is completed. With the first phase of the census done, the first estimates have emerged of how the population has fluctuated according to constituency, and how this will change the distribution of seats.

According to these initial estimates there has been a population change in a total of 16 prefectures.

Estimates of which parties will win or lose seats are based on the election results of 2019.

Indicatively, the Athens A constituency will drop to 13 seats from 14, to the detriment of ruling New Democracy.

Piraeus A will also lose a seat, which will also be lost by ND, which will from now on elect four instead of five deputies.

Arta, northwestern Greece, which elects three deputies (one ND, one SYRIZA and one KINAL), will also lose a seat, probably that of KINAL.

On the other hand, a total of six constituencies will gain seats, with East Attica adding two, reaching 12 seats, so it can be expected to draw the attention of politicians wishing to run for Parliament.

The three districts of the once-united B Athens constituency, the northern, southern and western sectors, win a seat each.

ND is expected to gain the seats in the west and in the north, while SYRIZA or communist KKE are expected to gain the seat in the south.

The online leg of the population and housing census drew to a close on Monday night, with the platform remaining open until Friday only for amendments and corrections, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has said.

Residents and citizens who were unable to fill out the questionnaires online will have to make an appointment with their local census taker to complete the process via an interview at their place of residence.

In the event that they are reluctant to hold a face-to-face meeting with their local census taker, they can arrange the interview by telephone and make an appointment for the completed questionnaire to be picked up.

ELSTAT stressed that all census takers have been furnished with an official badge and must display identification when they knock on people’s doors. They have also been instructed to uphold health safety protocols.

It added that the information on the questionnaire does not include sensitive data and will be used only by ELSTAT and only for the population and housing census.