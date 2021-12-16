NEWS

Flights from Greek airports resume after forty-minute blackout

flights-from-greek-airports-resume-after-forty-minute-blackout
[InTime News]

Flights departing Greek airports have resumed normal operations following a technical issue on Thursday afternoon. According to information, there was a partial crash of the Athens and Macedonia Area Control Center’s systems that lasted for approximately 40 minutes.

While efforts were made to bring the systems back online, Greek authorities grounded all flights departing from Greek airports as a precaution.

All issues have been resolved according to the latest statement by the relevant department.

