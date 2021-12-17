experts-pinpointing-areas-at-risk-from-climate-change

A team from Athens University and the National Observatory’s Beyond research center are working on a “master plan” for tackling the impact of climate change on the Greek capital, sharing the first findings of a series of studies on flood and wildfire risks at a conference in Athens on Thursday.

The experts identified areas that are at risk of deadly events like the 2018 east Attica blaze that claimed more than 100 lives. These include seaside towns like Porto Rafti, Sounio, Rafina and Schinias.

They also warned of rising flooding phenomena, pointing to areas affected by the Pikrodafni stream, which include suburbs such as Palaio Faliro, Alimos, Nea Smyrni, Ilioupoli and Kaisariani.

Based on these findings, priority will be given to flood protection, especially in areas previously damaged by fire.