Dinghy with migrants sinks; 12 rescued, 20 missing

File photo.

A search and rescue operation was underway Wednesday near Greece’s island of Folegandros, after an inflatable dinghy carrying migrants apparently sank, authorities said.

Twelve people had been rescued and another 20 were believed to be missing, Greece’s coast guard said. Only two of those rescued had been wearing life vests, it said.

Four coast guard patrol boats, one Greek Air Force C-130 plane and several helicopters, as well as eight vessels that had been sailing nearby, were involved in the search operation, the coast guard said. 

Policemen patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, on the border with Turkey, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File)
