long-queues-in-thessaloniki-for-unscheduled-vaccination

Long queues were formed on Thessaloniki’s central Aristotelous Square on Thursday morning from dozens of people who wanted to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at one of the mobile units set up by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) to boost inoculation rates in the city.

Unlike the official process for getting a jab, vaccination at the mobile units does not require an appointment.

Health authorities urged people who have booked an appointment online to cancel it before getting inoculated at a mobile unit to avoid bureaucratic confusion.

“The vaccination program is being strengthened throughout the country in all facilities to meet the growing interest of citizens who understand that the vaccine is the only way to protect against the coronavirus,” Panagiotis Boyiatzidis, administrator at the country’s 3rd Health Region, told GRTimes.