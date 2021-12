A new 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Crete on Wednesday at 6.47 p.m. according to Greece’s Geodynamic Institute. The tremor is the second to hit the island on the same day, with a 5.7 quake being recorded on Wednesday morning at the same location. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 59.1 km.

The two earthquakes on Wednesday took place only a few days after two earthquakes hit the island of Crete on Sunday, Boxing Day.