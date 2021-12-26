5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes east of Crete

A second, bigger tremor, has struck off the island of Crete, less than four hours after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake.

The 5.4-magnitude tremor struck at 8:59 p.m. local (1859 GMT) about 25 kilometers northwest of the first, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers, the Institute of Geodynamics reported. An aftershock of 4.2-magnitude followed 2 minutes later.

Michalis Erotokritos, the mayor of the small island of Kassos, closest to the epicenter, told state news agency AMNA that no buildings were damaged in either of the earthquakes and that people were not overly worried.

[Kathimerini/AP]