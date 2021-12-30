putin-extends-christmas-greetings-to-mitsotakis

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2022 to heads of foreign states and governments, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, the two countries had done much recently to develop bilateral ties,” Putin says.

“The successful launch of the Year of Russia-Greece History under our patronage had a special significance in this respect. Symbolically, many events envisaged by its extensive program were devoted to the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the national liberation struggle of the Greek people. Russia made a contribution to its success,” he added.

Putin said the recent talks in Sochi confirmed that Russia and Greece had good prospects for promoting bilateral cooperation in various areas and expressed hope for the continuation of the joint efforts.

[ΑΜΝΑ]