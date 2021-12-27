NEWS

Reshuffle at midlevel posts raises election speculation

reshuffle-at-midlevel-posts-raises-election-speculation
[InTime News]

The government replaced or moved 13 general and special secretaries and created posts for three new ones on Monday in an unexpected midlevel reshuffle.

The move also fueled speculation about a possible 2022 election, since general and special secretaries are among the officeholders barred from standing as candidates.

Three of the replaced general secretaries, Sofia Nikolaou (anti-crime policy), Vicky Loizou (tourism policy and development) and Athena Kalyva (tax policy and public property), have expressed the intention to stand as candidates, government sources said, and others may follow.

The government’s term ends in July 2023.

Politics
