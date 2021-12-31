PM says Greece will leave ‘storm behind’ in New Year’s message

“The weeks ahead will bring waves, but we have the power to put the storm behind us and lead the country into calm waters, so that this winter of uncertainty will be succeeded by a spring of hope,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his New Year’s message on Friday.

Greeks, he said, “need to be united, mature and careful.” They need to “close their ears to talk of disaster and defeatism, and listen only to the voice of science and truth.”

Following the recommendations of the state and the experts, he added, “is the best gift we can give ourselves and those around us.”

“It is also the best prologue to the new and hope-filled chapter of 2022,” the prime minister added.