Greeks should ‘take back their lives and dignity’ in 2022, says Tsipras

The new year is the time for Greeks to “take back their lives and dignity,” opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Friday, adding that “2022 can and should be the year of big change” and a “new start.”

The leftist leader said his New Year’s message went out mainly to “those battling for their own lives, battling to save lives” and “those who lost loved ones.”

“Almost every Greek family is experiencing times of anxiety and insecurity from the geometric rise in [Covid] cases. Our hospitals have long passed their limits. Doctors and nurses are at the end of their tether,” he added.

Tsipras also commented on rising costs, saying that soaring prices are “besieging households and shrinking incomes.”