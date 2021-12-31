NEWS

Athens metro and tram suspend weekend service extension

athens-metro-and-tram-suspend-weekend-service-extension

The Athens metro and tram are suspending the extension of their nighttime services on the weekends in response to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Until further notice, the last service on the metro will be as follows on Friday and Saturday nights: 00.08 from Anthoupoli to Elliniko, 00.04 from Elliniko to Anthoupoli, 00.05 from Nikaia to Doukissis Plakentias, 00.02 from Doukissis Plakentias to Nikaia, 23.01 from Nikaia to Athens Airport, 23.32 from the airport to Nikaia and 00.23 from Syntagma in all directions.

The last services on the tram will be at 23.43 from Asklipeio Voulas to Agia Triada, 00.42 from Agia Triada to Asklipeio Voulas, 00.50 from Syntagma to Pikrodafni, 00.10 from Pikrodafni to Syntagma, 00.30 from Syntagma to Asklipeio Voulas, 23.24 from Syntagma to Agia Triada, 23.43 from Asklipeio Voulas to Syntagma and 23.37 from Agia Triada to Syntagma.

The decision goes into effect on Saturday, January 1.

Transport
READ MORE
public-transport-to-clock-out-early-on-new-year-s-eve
NEWS

Public transport to clock out early on New Year’s Eve

[InTime News]
NEWS

Flights from Greek airports resume after forty-minute blackout

[Prime Minister’s Office]
NEWS

New road will transform northern Evia, Mitsotakis says

[InTime News]
NEWS

Traffic resumes in Athens metro following bomb scare

work-to-reopen-corinth-canal-to-commence-in-january
NEWS

Work to reopen Corinth Canal to commence in January

[File photo]
NEWS

Rail delays after train derails