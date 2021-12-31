Greece met challenges with ‘unity and solidarity,’ says president

The past year was a difficult one for Greece and the entire world, with the coronavirus pandemic suspending normalcy in life, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Friday in her New Year’s message.

But, she added, “we must not forget we are not alone or unprotected; mass vaccination is the most effective defense, especially before the heavy and dangerous aspect of the disease.”

Sakellaropoulou said this was an era of “endless possibilities and painful contrasts” and noted that society’s digital transformation cancels geographical restrictions and frees the global networks of education and labor, creating new forms of socialness.

At the same time, however, inequalities are becoming sharper and certainties in our beliefs are shaken. The economic crises tested the country’s ability to bolster more vulnerable groups, and some of the other challenges included the migration issue, the catastrophic summer fires, and sexual harassment and violence against women.

The 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, meanwhile, “reminded us of the endless power of unity and solidarity,” which historically and despite the obstacles has proven to succeed, she said.

“Greece is a society with great prospects, open and inclusive,” the Greek president said, and it does not discriminate or exclude. “This is the firm ground on which our great prospects take root in and develop as Greeks follow and contribute to formulating the powerful trend of changes in the 21st century.”

Highlighting that 2022 will be a year of “optimism and revival,” the Greek president expressed her best wishes for the year to come. [AMNA]