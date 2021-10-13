first-university-student-tests-positive-for-covid

A university student tested positive for Covid-19 this week, in the first official case announced sonce the new academic year begun, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki said on Wednesday.

The math student, who has not been unvaccinated, came to class on Monday (Oct. 11) with a negative rapid test and attended two courses but on Tuesday he tested positive.

The university implemented the Covid management protocol by informing all the students, teaching and administrative staff, as well as the competent authorities and ministries about the incident.

Cleaning crews disinfecting the premises and the infected student was quarantined for 10 days, along with the students or teachers who presented a rapid or PCR test last Monday to attend or teach classes.

“Those who are fully vaccinated or became ill in the last six months will monitor their health and in case they have the slightest symptom within the next 10 days, they will not come to school and will undergo a rapid or PCR test,” said university Rector Nikos Papaioannou.