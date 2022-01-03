NEWS

Seventy percent of new infections in five regions are omicron

Infections with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus account for 70% of all new cases across five regions of Greece – Attica, Thessaloniki, Patra, Thessaly and Crete – in the last few days, the head of the National Public Health Organization (EODY), Theoklis Zaoutis, said Monday.

The picture is similar in terms of hospitalizations, as 70% of new admissions are the result of Omicron, but morbidity appears to be lower, as well as mortality, he added.

Zaoutis also said that 95% of the people who had a positive PCR test for Omicron also had a positive rapid test which proves the reliability of the tests in detecting the new variant.

