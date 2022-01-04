NEWS

Cost of PCR tests to be capped from January 6

cost-of-pcr-tests-to-be-capped-from-january-6
[Frank Augstein/AP]

The cost of PCR molecular tests for Covid-19 at private laboratories and clinics will be capped at 47 euros from Thursday, following a Development Ministry decision on Tuesday.

The ministry decision stipulates the maximum service charge (sample analysis, etc.), including the required reagents and consumables, will be 35 euros and the maximum charge for sampling in private diagnostic laboratories and private clinics, will be 12 euros.

The cap does not apply to tests where the sample is taken outside the laboratory or clinic.

 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Health, education ministers to make announcements on schools

[Giorgos Vitsaras/AMNA]
NEWS

New infections record expected to be smashed again

doctors-say-lower-covid-pcr-price-risks-test-reliability
NEWS

Doctors say lower Covid PCR price risks test reliability

[AMNA]
NEWS

Mitsotakis did not meet with infected minister today

[InTime News]
NEWS

Justice minister announces he has Covid

[Intime News]
NEWS

State minister Akis Skertsos tests positive for Covid-19