cost-of-pcr-tests-to-be-capped-from-january-6

The cost of PCR molecular tests for Covid-19 at private laboratories and clinics will be capped at 47 euros from Thursday, following a Development Ministry decision on Tuesday.

The ministry decision stipulates the maximum service charge (sample analysis, etc.), including the required reagents and consumables, will be 35 euros and the maximum charge for sampling in private diagnostic laboratories and private clinics, will be 12 euros.

The cap does not apply to tests where the sample is taken outside the laboratory or clinic.