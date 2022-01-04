US: Dendias, Sherman discuss Ukraine, Russia

The State Department readout of the phone conversation between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman does not mention Turkey.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, “Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Dendias stressed the importance of promoting solidarity and stability in Europe, including support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister also underscored the importance of continued coordination among NATO Allies and partners, including through the preparation of unprecedented economic measures, to deter Russia from further military action and aggression.”

Sherman tweeted: “Today I spoke with Greek Foreign Minister @NikosDendias about the critical role that Greece plays in promoting security and stability across Europe. We are committed to supporting our @NATO Allies and partners and resolving disputes diplomatically.”