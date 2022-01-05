NEWS

Government to introduce new Panathinaikos stadium regulations

government-to-introduce-new-panathinaikos-stadium-regulations
[A&S Architects]

 

The government is planning on introducing new regulations to be voted on by parliament in the near future. Specifically, the new proposal by the Development and Investment Ministry will grant 15% of the income from sold tickets and advertising to the Panathinaikos sport club for 49 years since the day the grounds are given to the club to operate and maintain.

“The government is proving in practice its interest to complete the redevelopment of Votanikos and to bring to fruition a longstanding demand of Panathinaikos fans,” read a statement released on Wednesday on social media by Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

Society
READ MORE
greek-population-estimated-to-have-shrunk-by-39-933-in-2020
NEWS

Greek population estimated to have shrunk by 39,933 in 2020

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greeks ring in New Year under pall of rising cases

aa-sees-rise-in-callers-to-greek-helpline
NEWS

AA sees rise in callers to Greek helpline

city-of-athens-to-offer-festive-meals-to-the-homeless-over-the-holidays
NEWS

City of Athens to offer festive meals to the homeless over the holidays

Woman wearing protective face mask walk in Monastiraki, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Safety app for women in peril

unemployment-rate-grew-slightly-in-october
NEWS

Unemployment rate grew slightly in October