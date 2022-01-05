government-to-introduce-new-panathinaikos-stadium-regulations

The government is planning on introducing new regulations to be voted on by parliament in the near future. Specifically, the new proposal by the Development and Investment Ministry will grant 15% of the income from sold tickets and advertising to the Panathinaikos sport club for 49 years since the day the grounds are given to the club to operate and maintain.

“The government is proving in practice its interest to complete the redevelopment of Votanikos and to bring to fruition a longstanding demand of Panathinaikos fans,” read a statement released on Wednesday on social media by Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis.