Another 270,000 vaccination slots for people aged 12 and over are now available over the next 10 days, the government announced on Wednesday.

Marios Themistocleous, Secretary General for Primary Health Care at the Health Ministry, tweeted the announcement.

Themistocleous said the slots, which can be made on the emvolio.gov.gr platform, were created for citizens wishing to get their first or their third (booster) shot. [AMNA]