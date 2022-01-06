tsunis-to-appear-before-senate-next-week-for-confirmation

George J. Tsunis, President Joe Biden’s choice for United States Ambassador to Greece, is expected to appear before the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on January 12. The Committee, chaired by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, will vote to confirm his appointment.

If successful, Tsunis is expected to formally assume responsibilities in Athens by the end of the month, replacing outgoing ambassador Geoffrey R. Pyatt.

The son of Greek emigrants from Nafpaktos – James and Eleni Tsunis – Tsunis is well known in the Greek American community and has been involved in major institutions in the community, including the Archdiocesan Council of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, the Faith and Leadership 100 Endowments, the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), and the Hellenic Initiative.

He has a longstanding relationship with President Biden, having served as the chair of Greek-Americans for Obama-Biden in 2012.