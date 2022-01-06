abandoned-newborn-found-in-playground

An abandoned newborn was found in a playground in the Athens suburb of Chalandri on Wednesday.

The infant was rescued in the afternoon when a patrolling police officer heard its cries and called for an ambulance that took the newborn to the children’s Paidon hospital. Doctors at the hospital said the baby was approximately two months old and very healthy.

The baby was found in an open backpack and was clean and well dressed. The bag and its clothes have been sent to the Hellenic Police Forensic division in an effort to identify the child’s parents. [AMNA]