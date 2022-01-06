Coronavirus: 33,716 new cases, 70 deaths, 639 intubated

Health authorities have announced 33,716 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending at 3pm Thursday, as well as 70 deaths.

There are also 639 patients on ventilators, of which 97 (15.18%) fully vaccinated.

More than one in six of all cases during the pandemic, which started in February 2020, have been diagnosed in the past seven days.

The median age for new cases is 36, compared to 78 for the deaths and 64 for intubated patients.

Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, accounted for 12,884 of the new cases, followed by Thessaloniki (3,739) and the regional units of Achaia (1,085), Iraklio (1,067) and Larissa (1,059).

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1,422,020 confirmed cases, of which 251,727 (17.7%) in the past seven days, and 21,185 deaths.