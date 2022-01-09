ngo-warns-of-wind-turbine-threat-to-vultures

The Hellenic Ornithological Society has denounced plans for the expansion of the number of wind turbines in the Acarnanian Mountains in western Greece, the country’s most important vulture breeding ground.

Last month the regional unit of western Greece issued six licenses for category B (less than 10 MW) wind power stations.

“All six are located within an important area for birds and within walking distance from a Natura area. The Akarnanian Mountains host the largest breeding colony of vultures [which are endangered in mainland Greece] and in the period from October to May, concentrations of more than 60 are recorded,” the society said in a statement.

“That is why this area is crucial to the survival of the species. There are already 12 wind turbines there, while dozens more are being slated without a comprehensive plan,” Apostolis Kaltsis told Kathimerini on behalf of the NGO.