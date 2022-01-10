florina-struck-by-5-3-magnitude-earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 was registered in northwestern Greece late on Sunday, the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens said.

There were no reports of injuries although some buildings suffered minor damage.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier reported the tremor as having a magnitude of 5.8.

The Greek Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 11.43 p.m. 2 km from the town of Florina and at a depth of 14 km.

Authorities said schools will remain closed on Monday for precautionary and safety reasons.