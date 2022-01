An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit the Eastern Mediterranean region on Tuesday, rocking Cyprus as well as Egypt.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute calculated the quake at 6.4 on the Richter scale, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered it at 6.4.

The institute added that the tremor was registered 415 kilometers (257.9 miles) away from Damietta Governorate.

[Reuters]