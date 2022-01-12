body-of-man-recovered-from-stream-in-serres

Firefighters recovered the body of man from a stream in a mountainous area in Serres regional unit, northern Greece, on Wednesday.

Police are attempting to identify the man and are investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

The body was found in the in the mountainous area of Lagadi, in Visaltia municipality.

Police and firefighters began a search at noon after an emergency call was made to the 112 number to say that two people, a man and a woman, were missing in the area. [AMNA]