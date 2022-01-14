Covid: 19,772 new cases, 72 deaths, 679 intubated

Health authorities announced 19,772 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, a slight decline on Thursday’s figure of 20,409.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 72 deaths, down from 80 on the previous day.

There were 679 patients on ventilators, 15 more than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 83.21% are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,632,641 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 21,809 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 577 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,326 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.