average-age-of-new-covid-cases-rises

The most recent data have demonstrated that the average age of new Covid-19 cases has been on an upward trajectory over the last week, which also usually means an increase in serious illness.

According to Vana Papaevangelou, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Athens, the average age of new cases was 29 at the end of December, which is far lower than the average age now, 39.

She stressed that the epidemic burden remains extremely high in Greece and that the number of active cases is estimated at 230,000. “The virus is circulating everywhere and we must be careful,” she said.

Meanwhile, the administration of antiviral pills (Merck pill, known in Greece as MSD) against Covid-19 is set to start, perhaps even as early as today, through the relevant digital platform.

The administration will follow the same procedure as that with the monoclonal antibodies (application by a doctor, approval by a committee) and with the same criteria – i.e. for inpatients and outpatients with specific characteristics (age, underlying diseases etc).

Meanwhile Thursday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced 20,409 new cases and 80 additional deaths of patients with Covid-19. New hospital admissions of patients with Covid came to 587.

Among intubated patients, 554 (83.43%) are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated and 110 (16.57%) are fully vaccinated. Attica, Greece’s most populous region, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in Greece with 7,758 cases, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki trailing with 1,966.

According to Gikas Majorkinis, assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Athens, in the last week the number of new diagnoses has decreased by 20%, but other indicators remain high, with deaths increasing by 10%, ICU patients by 5% and hospital admissions by 20%.