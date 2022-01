A mild tremor shook areas of Lakonia and Messinia in the Peloponnese in southern Greece on Friday at 7.40 p.m.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.5 Richter and the epicenter was located 14 kilometers southeast of Gythio.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center said it was a magnitude 3.4 quake and that its epicenter was 12 kilometers south-southeast of Gythio.