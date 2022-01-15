NEWS

21 pupils in Iraklio left behind because of parents

21-pupils-in-iraklio-left-behind-because-of-parents

Some 21 pupils are not attending school in Iraklio on Crete because of the stance of their parents, who oppose the safety protocols to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with authorities seeking the intervention of the local prosecutor.

Speaking to Creta TV, the director of primary education in Iraklio, Manolis Beladakis, said the prosecutor’s office will be informed about the issue on Monday “so that the children’s right to education is not violated.”

Beladakis noted that the prefecture of Iraklio has 27,500 pupils and that the 21 children form “an infinitesimal percentage.”

“But for us it is important that not one pupil is left behind,” he said

