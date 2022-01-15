NEWS

Greece received 5,700 treatments of molnupiravir for Covid-19

greece-received-5700-treatments-of-molnupiravir-for-covid-19
[InTime News]

Greece has received 5,700 treatments of molnupiravir for Covid-19, while another 25,000 are on their way, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga told state-run news agency AMNA on Saturday.

The next doses await the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which is expected next month, she said.

This treatment has already been licensed for emergency use by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). In Greece, the treatment can be given with the patients’ written consent, until the European approval process is completed.

“At this stage of the pandemic, the Omicron variant is predominant and according to international scientific data it is not sensitive to treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which were administered to patients infected with the Delta mutation, with positive results. Therefore, the international scientific community is turning to oral therapies,” she was quoted as saying.

[AMNA]

Coronavirus
READ MORE
21-pupils-in-iraklio-left-behind-because-of-parents
NEWS

21 pupils in Iraklio left behind because of parents

[AP Photo/Jerome Delay]
NEWS

Covid: 19,772 new cases, 72 deaths, 679 intubated

Staff from a funeral home dressed in white protective gear and staff from Bucharest University Hospital morgue, prepare a Covid-19 victim for transport to a cemetery, in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 29, 2021. [Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters]
NEWS

EU excess deaths in November hit highest in a year: Eurostat

trial-of-covid-denier-postponed-after-positive-test-for-covid
NEWS

Trial of Covid denier postponed after positive test for Covid

[AP]
NEWS

Average age of new Covid cases rises

schools-more-than-6000-covid-19-cases-detected-in-third-round-of-testing
NEWS

Schools: More than 6,000 Covid-19 cases detected in third round of testing