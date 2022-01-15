Greece received 5,700 treatments of molnupiravir for Covid-19

Greece has received 5,700 treatments of molnupiravir for Covid-19, while another 25,000 are on their way, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga told state-run news agency AMNA on Saturday.

The next doses await the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which is expected next month, she said.

This treatment has already been licensed for emergency use by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). In Greece, the treatment can be given with the patients’ written consent, until the European approval process is completed.

“At this stage of the pandemic, the Omicron variant is predominant and according to international scientific data it is not sensitive to treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which were administered to patients infected with the Delta mutation, with positive results. Therefore, the international scientific community is turning to oral therapies,” she was quoted as saying.

