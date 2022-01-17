man-accused-of-violently-attacking-partner-turns-himself-in

A 46-year-old man accused of violently attacking and hospitalizing his partner has turned himself in on Monday at the police precinct of Argyroupouli, a suburb south of Athens. The man arrived at the police station accompanied by his lawyer to face charges of attempted homicide, after allegedly attacking his partner and leaving her unconscious in her flat before alerting a family member.

“I regret it. I did not expect to injure her that badly. I did not want to hospitalize her,” said the man to the police officers, according to reports from the scene. Police sources available to Kathimerini suggest that jealousy was the main motive behind the assault.

The man, who according to police sources, is well-trained in martial arts has a violent past, having also attacked and stabbed his then 24-year-old partner.