An investigating magistrate has ordered the pre-trial detention of a 32-year-old Athens man accused of raping his partner’s 14-year-old half-sister.

In his testimony on Tuesday, the man, who is from the Peristeri district, denied the accusations.

The accused, who works in the meat industry, was arrested last week by police after DNA material belonging to him was found on the girl’s bed and clothing. [AMNA]