Authorities investigate blast outside Glyfada apartment complex

File photo.

Authorities are investigating an explosion outside an apartment complex in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say an explosive device was detonated at 3.30 a.m. at the entrance of the residential building. No one was injured in the blast which damaged the entrance and at least three vehicles parked on the roadside.

The forensic team has collected the remains of the explosive device and retrieved footage from CCTV cameras installed at the building.

Details remain unclear on the motives for the attack.

