Snow closes road on Attica’s Mount Parnitha

Relatively heavy snowfall and ice prompted the Traffic Police to close off the top section of the road leading up to Mount Parnitha, north of Athens, on Wednesday morning.

Cars traveling on Parnitha Avenue will only be allowed as far as the cable car station until the weather clears, authorities said.

The snowfall in Attica comes as a cold front sweeps through the country, plunging temperatures in many parts below the 0 Celsius mark.

According to the national weather service, Wednesday’s chill will ease on Thursday and Friday, before returning with a vengeance on Saturday.

