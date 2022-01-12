NEWS

Heated shelters open for the homeless as temperatures drop

heated-shelters-open-for-the-homeless-as-temperatures-drop
[Intime News]

Two shelters for the homeless are open in Athens to accommodate vulnerable people trying to protect themselves from the cold that has gripped Greece.

The shelters are located on 25 Vatheos and Panormou Streets and on 3 Acharnon Street and provide blankets and meals to those who need them.

Meanwhile teams from the Athens Municipality Reception and Hospitality Sector’s Street Work project are patrolling the streets to inform homeless people about the shelters and offer hot drinks, food and blankets.

The municipality has also provided a phone line (210 5246515), where the public can call to report homeless people in need of assistance. The line operates on a 24-hour basis. Reports can also be made to the phone line 1595 and 210-5277000.

Weather Society
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Search underway in Attica for car and passenger swept away by waters

[AP]
NEWS

Population of young shrinking fast

[InTime News]
NEWS

Patras Carnival opening ceremony delayed over Covid spread

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

High energy costs here to stay in 2022

abandoned-newborn-found-in-playground
NEWS

Abandoned newborn found in playground

[A&S Architects]
NEWS

Government to introduce new Panathinaikos stadium regulations