heated-shelters-open-for-the-homeless-as-temperatures-drop

Two shelters for the homeless are open in Athens to accommodate vulnerable people trying to protect themselves from the cold that has gripped Greece.

The shelters are located on 25 Vatheos and Panormou Streets and on 3 Acharnon Street and provide blankets and meals to those who need them.

Meanwhile teams from the Athens Municipality Reception and Hospitality Sector’s Street Work project are patrolling the streets to inform homeless people about the shelters and offer hot drinks, food and blankets.

The municipality has also provided a phone line (210 5246515), where the public can call to report homeless people in need of assistance. The line operates on a 24-hour basis. Reports can also be made to the phone line 1595 and 210-5277000.