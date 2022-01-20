fm-marks-a-year-since-extension-of-territorial-waters-in-western-greece

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday marked one year since Greece’s Parliament voted to extend the country’s territorial waters in the Ionian Sea from six out to 12 nautical miles.

The maritime extension under the UN’s 1982 Law of the Sea convention followed agreements signed with its regional neighbors, Italy and Albania.

“A year ago we extended our territorial waters in the region of the Ionian Sea up to Cape Tenaro from six to 12 miles,” Dendias said on Twitter on Thursday.

“It was the first time since 1947 that Greece extended its national sovereignty. With respect to international law and the law of the sea, we fully exercise our rights, strengthen our security and increase our geopolitical footprint,” he added.