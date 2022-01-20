greece-to-experience-successive-cold-snaps-in-coming-days

Greece will be affected by successive cold snaps in the coming days as a result of a weather front dubber Elpis moving south from the polar regions, according to forecasts issued by the National Observatory of Athens’ weather service.

The first of these cold snaps, marked by low temperatures and snowfall, will start on Saturday (Jan. 22) from the regions of Macedonia and Thrace and gradually Thessaly, eastern Sterea and Evia, while the cold is forecast to deepen from Monday to Wednesday. Later in the night, snowfall will start over the Aegean.

On Sunday, the weather will ease on the mainland, but snowfall will continue on the island of Evia and the Aegean.

A new cold wave is expected on Monday when snowfall will intensify in the central and northern Aegean, Evia, eastern Thessaly and Central Greece and gradually in the eastern Peloponnese, Crete and the Dodecanese. Occasional snowfalls will occur in Macedonia and Thrace.

On Tuesday, the snow will halt in the northern country but will continue in the rest of the country. Gale-force winds are expected in eastern parts of the country and the Aegean.